Kim Min. Still from I Live Alone. Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] It has emerged that actor Kim Min personally helped put out an early-stage fire at a site where a blaze nearly became a forest fire.

On the 19th, after wrapping up filming for the Netflix series Soul: The Time of Triangles in Goseong County, Gangwon Province, Kim Min spotted a fire near a resort while heading to the lodging.

At first, because the fire was not large, Kim Min planned to report it and continue on. But after seeing the flames spread quickly, Kim Min stopped the car and headed to the scene.

The fire, which covered about 5 pyeong at the time, reportedly spread to around 50 pyeong in about five minutes. The wind was blowing toward the mountain, creating a risk that the fire could grow into a major forest fire.

Kim Min joined a resort employee who was at the scene in using fire extinguishers kept in the building to put out the fire in its early stages. The area was so full of smoke that it was difficult to see ahead, and Kim Min reportedly continued fighting the fire while covering the mouth and nose with a wet towel.

Part of the coat Kim Min was wearing caught fire, but fortunately, Kim Min reportedly escaped serious injury. The swift response by Kim Min and the resort employee is said to have helped prevent the flames from spreading to the surrounding mountains. Kim Min then continued filming as scheduled.

Kim Min has become an ambassador for KBS1's major Life documentary project, the three-part series The Business of Death. Photo courtesy of KBS1

Kim Min has become an ambassador for KBS1's major Life documentary project, the three-part series The Business of Death. Photo courtesy of KBS1

Meanwhile, Kim Min will also serve as an ambassador for KBS1's major Life documentary project, the three-part series The Business of Death. Premiering on the 25th, The Business of Death examines the realities of wildlife poaching and illegal trade.

Appearing in the trailer, Kim Min said, “It was incredibly shocking, and I felt a lot of emotions even while recording,” adding, “I hope many people watch it and feel, ‘What are we doing right now?’”

Kim Min made a debut in 2011 and has appeared in Big Bet, A Shop for Killers, and Black Knight, among other productions. Recently, on MBC's I Live Alone, Kim Min shared a glimpse of life in a more than 90-year-old house in Dongducheon, including personally renovating the home and practicing martial arts, earning the nickname ‘Dongducheon Outdoorsman.’

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.