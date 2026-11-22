[Sportschosun's Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Han Min Kwan shared an update on his current activities as a racing driver.

On the 21st, a video titled 'Why Was Baek Ji-young, Who Came to Watch a Race with Her Daughter, So Surprised After Hearing About Money? (Racing Team)' was released on Baek Ji-young's YouTube channel, 'Baek Ji-young.'

That day, Baek Ji-young visited the racing venue with her daughter after being invited by an acquaintance. As they watched the race, a man approached the two, and it was Han Min Kwan.

Baek Ji-young was surprised and hugged Han Min Kwan, saying, “How have you been?” Then she told her daughter, “He's the cool older guy who used to film with Mom,” and recalled their time together on the 2009 KBS2 variety show 'Invincible Saturday – Invincible Baseball Team.'

Han Min Kwan said he had competed in a race the previous week and had become a championship contender, but an accident occurred. Baek Ji-young expressed concern, saying, “Really? What are you going to do?” Han Min Kwan responded calmly, “It can't be helped.”

Baek Ji-young said, “If someone comes to ask for an autograph, it'll be Min Kwan, not me.” A short while later, a fan actually showed up and asked Han Min Kwan—not Baek Ji-young—for an autograph, drawing attention. After signing it, Han Min Kwan laughed and said, “People don't really know I'm a comedian.” He also expressed pride as a racing driver, saying, “They recognize me in our country.”

Han Min Kwan debuted as a comedian in 2006 after being selected in KBS's 21st open recruitment. In 2011, he entered professional racing and went on to compete as a racing driver.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.