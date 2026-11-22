[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] The wedding of Sangcheol and Oksun, the 19th-season never-dated couple from 'I'm Solo,' has been revealed.

The two tied the knot today (the 22nd) in Busan. Sangcheol and Oksun met on the 19th-season never-dated special of SBS Plus and ENA's 'I'm Solo' in 2024, became a real-life couple, and got married about two years later.

A, the head director of the company that handled their wedding makeup and other services, shared photos of the wedding on their social media, and netizens took note of Sangcheol looking heavier than before.

A then wrote, "I'm sharing this in case some people don't know. Sangcheol had an accident a few months ago. He's also receiving medication treatment now, and I hear he's gained a little weight because of the medication. Please all join me in cheering on our wonderful Sangcheol so he can make a speedy recovery."

Afterward, netizens left messages of support and encouragement, wishing Sangcheol a speedy recovery. Comments congratulating the couple on their marriage also continued to pour in, bringing a warm feeling.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.