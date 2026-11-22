[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Fly to the Sky’s Brian Joo opened up about a period when his vocal condition worsened, causing him to lose confidence in his singing and even fear stepping onstage.

On the 22nd, the team behind tvN’s You Quiz on the Block released a preview titled “Things Brian and Hwanhee Couldn’t Say to Each Other.”

In the video, Brian said, “Around 2012 or 2013, when Hwanhee went into the military, I started losing confidence when I sang.”

“I didn’t even tell Hwanhee back then,” he said. “As my throat was starting to get worse, during promotions for the ‘You, You, You’ album, singing became more and more frightening, and I began to dislike it more.”

Hwanhee said, “I felt bad for him, and I felt sorry, too. I sometimes think, ‘If he had rested a little more back then, maybe it wouldn’t have gotten that bad.’”

When asked, “Did you know Hwanhee felt sorry toward you?”, Brian replied, “I had no idea.” He recalled, “Since it was a comeback after a long time, I thought, ‘Hwanhee wants to make music with me. Even if it’s hard, let’s put up with it.’”

After developing vocal cord nodules in the past, Brian’s vocal condition worsened, increasing the pressure he felt about singing and his fear of performing onstage. He eventually put his singing career on hold after promotions for Fly to the Sky’s 10th full-length album in 2019.

Afterward, Brian found the courage to return after about eight years and began resuming his career as a singer with the release of Fly to the Sky’s new album on the 21st.

Hwanhee encouraged Brian, saying, “Don’t be afraid. You won’t be onstage alone—I’ll be right beside you to help, so don’t worry about a thing. Let’s give it our all,” warming the hearts of viewers.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.