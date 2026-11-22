[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Sung Yu-ri, a member of the group Fin.K.L and an actress, shared an update on her life for the first time in a while and showed off her timeless beauty.

On the 22nd, Sung Yu-ri posted a short video on her social media along with the caption, “At an age when my older sisters can dote on me. Maknae Yul.”

The video showed Sung Yu-ri taking part in a photo shoot. Wearing an outfit that revealed her shoulders, she struck a variety of poses in front of the camera, creating an elegant mood. Her unchanged beauty drew attention, making it hard to believe she is a mother of two.

Sung Yu-ri is reportedly preparing for Fin.K.L to reunite as a full group for the first time in about 21 years. Fans who have been waiting to see the members together again are growing increasingly excited.

Sung Yu-ri married Ahn Sung-hyun, a former professional golfer, in 2017, and gave birth to twin daughters in 2022.

Her husband, Ahn Sung-hyun, had been on trial on charges including taking a large sum of money under the pretext of soliciting the listing of a virtual asset exchange. More recently, at the final appeal in the case, he was found not guilty of charges including fraud in violation of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.