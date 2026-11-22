[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sleepy shared an update showing him receiving an IV.

On the 22nd, Sleepy posted a photo on his social media showing how he was doing.

The photo shows Sleepy lying in bed and receiving an IV. He appears to have gone to the hospital after suddenly experiencing a health problem, but did not disclose any specific symptoms or diagnosis.

Sleepy, a father of two, added the caption, “Dad can’t get sick.” As a father who has to care for his children, he expressed worry and a sense of burden about being ill, prompting sympathy.

Sleepy married a woman who is not a public figure and is eight years his junior in 2022. They have one son and one daughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.