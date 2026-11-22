[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Rook-hee, the son of actor Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young, drew attention with his tall stature and sturdy build, which seemed hard to believe for a 17-year-old.

On the 22nd, Rook-hee posted a photo showing what he had been up to on his social media.

The photo shows Rook-hee enjoying a relaxed moment at a café while drinking a mango smoothie.

Even in this casual moment, his warm looks—resembling his father, Kwon Sang-woo, and mother, Son Tae-young, in equal measure—caught the eye.

Rook-hee, whose height is said to be 183 cm, drew admiration by showing off his broad shoulders and sturdy build, even though he was wearing nothing but a T-shirt. His impressive physique stood out even in his unadorned appearance.

Rook-hee has previously attracted attention by appearing on his mother Son Tae-young's YouTube channel, where viewers noticed his warm looks and how much taller he had grown.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.