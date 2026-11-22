[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As Choo Sung-hoon competed in his final retirement bout, Yuto, a childhood friend of his daughter Choo Sarang, came to the venue and expressed his deep respect for Choo.

On the 22nd, Yuto posted a photo of himself alongside Choo on social media, along with the message, “My eternal Superman is back. Sarang’s dad, fighter Choo Sung-hoon! Thank you so much.”

In the photo released with the post, Choo is at the center, with his daughter Choo Sarang and Yuto posing affectionately beside him, warming the hearts of those who saw it.

Yuto called Choo, who fought with all his might to the very end as a combat sports athlete, a “Superman” and paid him heartfelt tribute.

Earlier, on the evening of the 21st, Choo lost by split decision, 1–2 (28–29, 29–28, 28–29), to Chris Leben in a grueling three-round bout at a contracted weight of 89 kg, part of the co-main event at “Black Combat 17: Vantablack,” held at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

The bout drew such intense interest that all 21,177 seats sold out within 55 minutes of tickets going on sale. Choo captured everyone’s attention when he entered wearing a judo gi with the Korean and Japanese flags embroidered side by side on the gi.

Choo headed to the cage with his mother, who held his father’s memorial portrait in her arms. He then bowed deeply toward the audience, bringing the venue to tears. His wife, Yano Shiho, his daughter Choo Sarang, and numerous fellow entertainers were in the stands to watch his final display of fighting spirit.

Yuto is a male friend who has shared a special bond with Choo Sarang ever since appearing on the KBS2 variety show “The Return of Superman.”

Yano Shiho has often shown particular affection for Yuto, who is said to come from a family of doctors spanning 15 generations, going so far as to call him her “future son-in-law.” This has drawn even greater attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.