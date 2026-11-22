[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Nara, winner of tvN’s ‘Kill It,’ shared a glimpse of her sweet newlywed life after marrying Yu-rim, her same-sex partner of eight years.

Kim Nara recently posted several photos taken at the Leeum Museum of Art on her social media, along with the caption, “Gallery date with my newlywed wife. Museum at night. The suspicious couple enjoying chrysanthemum pastries with gusto at Leeum Private Evening.”

In the photos, the two are enjoying a museum date together and making the most of life as a happy newlywed couple.

Earlier, the two pledged to spend their lives together at a special wedding ceremony on the 1st in a rice paddy in Hoengseong, Gangwon Province, with friends offering their blessings.

Kim Nara shared behind-the-scenes details of the wedding on her YouTube channel on the 19th.

She spoke candidly about whether same-sex couples can legally register their marriage. Asked whether they could register theirs, Kim Nara replied, “How could we when we can’t?” She also made clear that, for now, there are no plans to go abroad to register their marriage.

The warm reactions from both families were also shared. Kim Nara said, “My parents had known my older girlfriend for a long time, so their reaction was, ‘So you’re getting married. When are you going to do it? Just do what you think is best.’”

Yu-rim said, “My mother had known for a long time, and my father, before the show aired

Meanwhile, Kim Nara, a stylist and fashion influencer, won the grand prize on tvN’s fashion creator survival show ‘Kill It: Style Creator War,’ which wrapped up last July.

At the time, in her remarks after winning, Kim Nara introduced Yu-rim as “the coolest partner and manager” and officially announced their plans to marry.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.