[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Son Tae-young visited a dermatologist in the U.S. for the first time and received laser treatment. She showed off her noticeably brighter face afterward and expressed her satisfaction.

On the 22nd, a video titled 'A U.S. Dermatology Clinic That Even Son Tae-young, in Her Sixth Year in America, Says She Visited for the First Time? New Jersey Fall Vlog' was posted on the YouTube channel 'Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young.'

In the video, Son Tae-young explained what led her to visit a local dermatologist for the first time, despite being in her sixth year of living in the U.S. She began, "Didn't I say on YouTube, '(In the U.S.) I don't know any dermatologists. That's why I do a lot of skincare at home'? I didn't even think to ask. I've been doing skincare at home and using devices, and I've been doing just fine."

She continued, "An acquaintance saw that and offered to introduce me to the dermatology clinic they go to, so we made an appointment to meet. I'll go, ask if they have a laser treatment that doesn't hurt, get a recommendation, and give it a try."

She also opened up about what made her decide to visit a dermatologist. Son Tae-young said, "It's winter, right? There are days like that. I look at my face and think, 'Should I do something?' So, since it's the end of the year, I said, 'Let's go.'" She had usually taken care of her skin with consistent at-home care, but decided to try professional treatment as the year came to a close.

At the dermatology clinic, Son Tae-young consulted with a specialist before the treatment began. After examining her skin, the specialist suggested treatment, explaining, "Tae-young, your skin is thin, so if you start radiofrequency treatments, they can thicken the skin layer and somewhat improve your skin's elasticity and density."

The specialist added, "Collagen injections help firm up the skin both on the surface and underneath," and recommended this treatment to improve skin elasticity and density.

However, Son Tae-young expressed concern about the pain. Since she generally does not prefer painful procedures, she was hesitant to decide on injections. Taking her concerns into account, the specialist offered an alternative: "In that case, we'll try laser treatment rather than injections."

Son Tae-young then received laser treatment as the specialist had recommended. She drew attention when she emerged with a noticeably brighter face. Having received care tailored to her at the U.S. dermatology clinic she was visiting for the first time, she made no effort to hide her satisfaction.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.