[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Streamer In Se-yeon is making headlines after directly addressing and actively refuting rumors about her and HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk on a comedy stage. She has drawn attention by tackling the various allegations surrounding her with her unrestrained wit.

On the 21st, In Se-yeon appeared on “Roast Party 3: YouTuber Hunt,” a video released by the YouTube channel “Punchlines,” and took on stand-up comedy.

While continuing to roast the other cast members without holding back, In Se-yeon directly addressed the scandal rumors involving Chairman Bang. She began, “Lastly, I’d like to talk about the Bang Si-hyuk incident.”

She went on, “No matter how much I say it isn’t true, why do you keep asking me if I XX with Bang Si-hyuk for money?” She added, “Would you want to XX with Bang Si-hyuk for money?” She flatly denied the allegations surrounding her while showcasing her trademark blunt wit to the audience.

In Se-yeon also said, “And I have just one thing to say to those of you talking about money. The gap between my assets and yours is much bigger than the gap between my assets and Bang Si-hyuk’s. You broke-ass XXs. You’d have to pay 7 million won to buy a ticket to have a meal with me.” She used rumors involving Chairman Bang as material for comedy, continuing her blunt remarks and firing up the atmosphere at the venue.

Earlier, in August 2024, In Se-yeon was spotted with Chairman Bang on a street in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles (LA), drawing widespread attention. Videos showing the two spread online at the time, prompting various speculations.

HYBE said at the time that Chairman Bang had become acquainted with In Se-yeon at a gathering with acquaintances in the past, and that he had helped her book a table at a well-known restaurant during her visit to the United States.

In Se-yeon also explained during a live broadcast on AfreecaTV at the time, “Chairman Bang only went with us to the restaurant that day,” adding, “He’s a busy person—how could he follow us around everywhere?”

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.