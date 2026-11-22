Hwang Gyu-rim, wife of comedian Jeong Jong-chul, expressed deep affection as she recalled the moving words she had heard from her son Si-hu, who recently enrolled at a prestigious university in Canada.

On the 22nd, Hwang posted on social media: “Something Si-hu said to me a while ago: ‘Mom, you’re not a lucky person; you’re someone who deserves it.’ Si-hu, the same goes for you. You deserve it, too.” With the post, she conveyed her tender feelings for her son.

Remembering the heartfelt comfort her son had offered her in the past, she returned his words with warm encouragement as he began a new chapter abroad.

The couple’s eldest son, Si-hu, recently enrolled at the prestigious University of British Columbia (UBC) in Canada, attracting considerable attention.

Online users continue to admire him for combining a sharp mind with the warmth and sensitivity to understand his parents.

In particular, tuition alone at UBC can cost up to around 260 million won over four years for international students, depending on the major. The couple’s steadfast support for their son’s studies abroad is also drawing renewed attention.

Jeong, a comedian who was once beloved nationwide for his ‘Ok Dong-ja’ character, married Hwang Gyu-rim in 2006, and they have one son and two daughters.

Jeong also attracted attention last year when he joined the ranks of Gangnam building owners, purchasing for 4.5 billion won, under a corporation’s name, a five-story building above ground in Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul (land area: approximately 54 pyeong; total floor area: approximately 143 pyeong). At the time, the maximum secured claim amount listed in the property register was 3.96 billion won, and it was estimated that he borrowed around 3.3 billion won to buy the building.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.