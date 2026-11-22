[Sportschosun reporter So-hee Kim] Gary, a former member of the duo Leessang, opened up about an unexpected coincidence that led him to stop working in entertainment, drawing attention.

On the 21st, a video titled 'On the Romance of Camping' was released on the YouTube channel 'Kang Gary.' It showed Gary setting out with the Lowrider members to enjoy camping in the rain on a rainy day.

Gary took the wheel himself and headed for the campsite that day. When a car from Company B cut in dangerously, he shared an unexpected story with the production crew.

“You know that story going around in showbiz? That you can get caught up in a bad scandal if you drive a Company B car. I retired after driving one,” he said, prompting laughter on set.

He then recalled in detail the circumstances surrounding his purchase of the car. Gary said, “Honestly, it was my dream car. It’s classic, isn’t it? I imagined how nice it would be to dress really comfortably and wear slippers. Then, when I was about to buy it, someone told me, ‘Don’t buy it—you could get caught up in a bad scandal.’”

Despite people around him trying to dissuade him, Gary went ahead and bought the car. He joked, “I can overcome all that. My energy is stronger. I said, ‘What’s it to me?’ and bought it, but six months later, I retired. Well, it’s hard to call it retirement; I took a leave of absence,” eliciting laughter. With his characteristic wit, he recounted the coincidence that, despite simply buying his dream car, he ended up taking a break from entertainment work not long afterward.

Meanwhile, Gary married his wife, who is 10 years younger, in 2017. At the time, he abruptly left the SBS variety show 'Running Man,' saying he wanted to focus on his music career, and then spent a quiet period away from broadcasting. He later surprised the public by revealing that he had held a wedding in secret and that his son Hao had been born.

The 'Running Man' members also said on the show at the time that Gary had changed his phone number after leaving and that they had been unable to get in touch with him, expressing their disappointment. In effect, he had distanced himself even from colleagues he had worked with for many years, focusing on his new family life and music.

In 2020, Gary appeared with his son Hao on the KBS2 variety show 'The Return of Superman,' meeting viewers again after a long absence. He drew attention by sharing tender everyday moments with his son, but his variety and other television appearances have been sparse since the show.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.