[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Ok-sun and Sang-cheol, who appeared on the 19th-season special for lifelong singles on ‘I’m Solo,’ have tied the knot, and the bride’s beauty is drawing attention.

On the 22nd, a makeup company posted a video on its official social media account along with the message: “I went to Ok-sun and Sang-cheol’s wedding today :) You looked so elegant and classy..! It was an honor to be part of both the first and second parts. Wishing you two even more happiness from here on!”

The video showed 19th-season Ok-sun getting her makeup and hair styled ahead of the wedding. She appeared with a simple, makeup-free face, then gradually transformed into a radiant bride at the hands of professionals, catching viewers’ attention.

In particular, she showed off different styles in the first and second parts, displaying a range of charms. For the first part, she paired an elegant off-the-shoulder dress that revealed her shoulders with neatly tied-up hair in an updo, creating a graceful and luxurious look. Her understated styling and innocent beauty came together to further highlight the bride’s elegant charm.

For the second part, she opted for a navy dress and natural waves, creating a different look. In contrast to her calm and elegant appearance in the first part, she showed off a livelier, more lovable side that captivated viewers. People continued to marvel at how perfectly Ok-sun pulled off both styles.

Fans who watched the video reacted enthusiastically, saying, “She’s truly so beautiful,” “You two look great together,” “The second look is a perfect fit too,” and “Such a beautiful couple.”

Meanwhile, Ok-sun and Sang-cheol met when they appeared on the 19th-season special for lifelong singles on ENA and SBS Plus’s variety show ‘I’m Solo.’ The two continued to nurture their love after the show and finally tied the knot.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.