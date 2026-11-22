[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Kim Seung-hyun hinted that his daughter Su-bin may be getting married.

On the 22nd, a video titled ‘I’ll Take Su-bin With Me (The Prospective Son-in-Law Who Even Has a House Ready)’ was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Gwangsan Kim Family.’

That day, Kim Seung-hyun met with his daughter Su-bin and happily caught up with her. He piqued curiosity by saying, “Su-bin is moving. There’s more good news, too. Let’s talk over a meal first.”

Later, after moving to a restaurant, Kim Seung-hyun remarked suggestively, “There’s something that makes me smile. We came to a noodle restaurant, and Su-bin said she has a good reason to eat noodles.” His words brought his daughter’s marriage naturally into the conversation, evoking the custom of serving noodles at weddings.

Su-bin replied, “There is something like that. You’ll find out around next year,” raising expectations even further.

Kim Seung-hyun continued with remarks that seemed to hint at his daughter’s marriage. “I think it probably has something to do with her boyfriend, whom she’s been seeing and getting along with, especially since she’s preparing to move again,” he said, referring to the possibility of his daughter getting married. Toward the end of the video, a caption even appeared saying, “Will announce it officially later,” drawing attention to what the two might share in the future.

The conversation also revealed details about Su-bin’s new home and her boyfriend’s financial means. Kim Seung-hyun said, “As you know, housing prices have gone up a lot these days, and there are hardly any jeonse listings, so I wondered if she’d managed to find a place. She looked diligently and fortunately found a good place. I heard she’s moving to Gimpo, to be near her grandmother.”

Su-bin boasted about her boyfriend’s financial means, saying, “The Gimpo home is being purchased. Su-yeong (my boyfriend) is earning the equivalent of three people’s salaries.” Hearing this, Kim Seung-hyun reacted with satisfaction: “I really did find a capable son-in-law.”

He added, “It’s so hard to buy a home these days. When I heard she was looking for a place, I was even thinking about how much I could contribute toward it.” He revealed that, as a father, he had considered providing financial help as his daughter prepared to live independently and start a new chapter.

Su-bin also shared her plans for the future. “For now, Su-yeong’s dream is to stay here for a while and then move up to a newly built home,” she said.

Kim Seung-hyun once again hinted at his daughter’s marriage, saying, “There’s finally a good reason to eat noodles next year.” Su-bin responded pragmatically, “If we’re going to do it anyway, it’s better to do it quickly while it’s even a little cheaper. It keeps getting more expensive,” prompting laughter.

Kim Seung-hyun, a single father to daughter Su-bin, married writer Jang Jeong-yun, whom he met through MBN’s ‘Altoran’ in 2020. The couple welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.