[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Lee Kyung-shil opened up about cutting off contact for a year with her son and his wife, who became parents following a premarital pregnancy at 23.

On the 22nd, a video titled “Gomo-sang vs. Seumo-sang! A Spicy Retreat Provoking the Most Formidable Guests Yet | Yama EP6: Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun” was released on the YouTube channel Badeunus. Lee Kyung-shil and Jo Hye-ryun appeared as guests in the video, entertaining viewers with their characteristic unfiltered banter and candid stories.

That day, Moon Sang-hoon (Sam Moon) cautiously asked Lee Kyung-shil about her past conflict with her son, Son Bo-seung. “I heard your son Bo-seung had a conflict with you, his mother, Lee Kyung-shil,” he asked.

Lee Kyung-shil recalled, “We did. Any parent would have found it difficult. He was 22 and hadn’t even done his military service, but he started dating and suddenly there was a baby on the way.” She added, “As his mother, I felt this wasn’t right.”

When Um Ji-yoon, who had been listening, asked, “I heard you didn’t even answer his calls for a year,” Lee Kyung-shil described how difficult it had been for a parent to accept her son’s choice at the time.

“Parents are shocked. I scolded him, saying, ‘This isn’t right,’ but he wouldn’t accept it. So I deliberately acted cold,” she said, adding, “Now I think my grandchild is adorable, too.”

Lee Kyung-shil explained what she had thought at the time: “I wanted to wait and see. These immature kids got together—how were they going to deal with the aftermath? Shouldn’t they fulfill their responsibilities as parents?”

She said that, with time, watching her son and his wife led her to change her mind. Lee Kyung-shil confessed, “But they were raising their child lovingly and doing well in life, working hard—better than I’d expected. So I came to feel okay about it, let go of my anger, and accept it.”

Lee Kyung-shil married in 1992 and had a daughter, Jenny Son, and a son, Son Bo-seung, but divorced in 2003. She later remarried in 2007, holding a wedding ceremony with a businessman nine years her senior.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.