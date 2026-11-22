[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] After losing 40 kg, Hong Yoon-hwa experienced a yo-yo effect and unveiled a trove of her true go-to items for dieting and everyday life.

On the 22nd, Hong Yoon-hwa uploaded a video titled “Hong Yoon-hwa Recommends Her True Must-Haves!” to the YouTube channel “Hong Yoon-hwa Kim Min-ki Kkongnyang Kkongnyang,” which she runs with her husband, Kim Min-ki.

That day, Hong Yoon-hwa generously showed off everything from kitchenware and ingredients to beauty products, calling them “recommended items that can improve your quality of life tenfold when you have them at home.”

The first item she brought out was a mini chopper (Ninja chopper). “Since there are only two of us in the household, a large blender is heavy and hard to wash, which makes my wrists hurt. This one is light and powerful, so I used it a lot while dieting,” she said, praising it. “It’s useful for blending ginseng with milk, making shaved ice with frozen milk, and mixing up misugaru to drink.”

Hong Yoon-hwa, who has recently experienced a yo-yo effect, introduced ingredients that are key to managing her diet and making home-cooked meals, looking healthier than before. She mentioned seasoned small octopus, salted pollock roe and seasoned laver, which she says she always keeps stocked in her fridge, as well as a separately sold ramen seasoning product (Teumsae Ramyun soup) and shelf-stable sterilized tofu.

“When I don’t feel like eating noodles, ramen seasoning with tofu is delicious when I’m recovering from a hangover or dieting,” Hong Yoon-hwa said. She immediately put together an ultra-simple diet combo of shelf-stable tofu topped with ramen seasoning, seasoned small octopus and laver, drawing an admiring reaction from Kim Min-ki.

She also revealed her trio of powdered seasonings, her cooking cheat codes: Cheongyang chili pepper powder, smoked paprika powder and onion powder.

Hong Yoon-hwa particularly showed off her kitchen know-how, saying, “When making oi-sobagi, adding onion powder instead of fresh onion keeps it from getting watery and makes it stay crunchy to the very end.”

Hong Yoon-hwa previously drew attention by revealing on “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2” that she had successfully lost 40 kg after about nine months of effort.

At the time, Kim Min-ki added special meaning to the achievement by giving his wife a 10-don gold bracelet worth about 9.55 million won at the going price then, to celebrate her successful weight loss.

Recently, however, Hong Yoon-hwa appeared looking somewhat different from when she had successfully lost 40 kg. She made no attempt to hide it, admitting to the weight rebound: “I’ve been enjoying myself a little.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.