[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Travel YouTuber Kwaktube (real name: Kwak Joon-bin) faced a crisis while filming a show after developing severe symptoms of altitude sickness, even having to wear an oxygen mask.

On the 21st, a video from episode 5 of the variety show 'World Dice Tour 4' was posted on ENA's official social media under the title 'A Funny Yet Sad Situation Amid All This.'

In the released video, Kwaktube suddenly developed symptoms of altitude sickness while continuing to film in India's Ladakh region, at an altitude of about 3,500 meters. Coughing repeatedly as his condition rapidly deteriorated, he eventually complained of a severe headache, saying, "It feels like my head is going to split open."

When his blood oxygen saturation level also began to fall, Kwaktube had to rest while wearing an oxygen mask.

He lamented, "It was the worst pain I've ever experienced while traveling," drawing sympathy.

Kwaktube held a private wedding ceremony with his wife, a civil servant five years his junior, at a hotel in Yeouido, Seoul, on October 11 last year. He later announced the birth of his son himself on March 24 and received congratulations from many fans.

At the time, Kwaktube shared his heartfelt feelings, saying, "I became a dad in the warm spring. He looks a lot like his mom. I'll do my best to live well. Thank you."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.