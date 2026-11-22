[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Solbi has revealed a movie-like love story about how she and actor Lee Kyu-han went from appearing on a dating show to getting married in real life.

Solbi, who is set to marry next April, appeared as a special MC on the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy (abbreviated as “Miusae”), which aired on the 22nd, and showed off her wit.

Solbi opened up about how she first met Lee Kyu-han on the dating variety show Seeking Old Encounters and how they eventually became a couple. On the show, Solbi chose Lee Kyu-han, but he gave up his final choice, and the two did not end up becoming a couple.

“I thought he was going to choose me in the final selection, but that was how it ended,” Solbi recalled. “But after the show ended, he kept contacting me. Then, out of the blue, he asked for my home address and started sending me apples every season.” She continued, “I asked him, ‘Do you happen to run an apple farm?’ and he said, ‘They’re an apology for my final choice.’ That’s when I opened my heart,” sharing Lee Kyu-han’s clever way of courting her.

Solbi also shared a story about how Lee Kyu-han first had a meal with her mother before the two officially started dating. “Just before we got together, I was running an art class, and he signed up,” she said. “He suggested brunch, but going to a restaurant felt like a lot when we weren’t even together, so I asked, ‘Would you like to have a meal at my family home?’”

The three of them ended up having a meal together, and the sudden visit also caught Solbi’s mother off guard. Solbi said, “My mom asked, ‘You’re both old enough to get married, so why aren’t you?’ and he said, ‘I’ll take responsibility for Jian (Solbi’s real name) for the rest of my life.’ That was when I also realized how he felt about me.” Her revelation filled the studio with excitement.

Shin Dong-yup, listening to the story, said, “He was making his move from the moment he signed up for the art class, but Solbi was the one who suggested going to her house.” He added that “the two of them were both playing an incredibly elaborate game of romantic strategy,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are set to tie the knot next April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.