[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Bi opened up about married life with his wife, Kim Tae-hee, and showed off his exceptional housekeeping skills.

Singer Bi and Sung Si-kyung appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, which aired on the 22nd. The episode drew interest by revealing the refrigerator shared by Bi and Kim Tae-hee.

That day, Bi spoke candidly about married life with Kim Tae-hee. “Actually, you could say I do more of the housework,” he said. “I do more of the cooking. There’s one section of the refrigerator that I manage and another that my wife manages.” He revealed his particular pride in his housekeeping skills.

He also shared an anecdote about being scolded by his wife over how he managed the refrigerator. Bi said, “I got scolded again this time. There were quite a few things past their expiration dates. When I said, ‘That’s the fun part,’ my wife said, ‘I can’t show this.’”

He added, “She often talked about me without holding back when she went out. I tried to get back at her too, but my wife had already tidied everything up,” drawing laughter.

The refrigerator shared by Bi and Kim Tae-hee was then fully revealed. It was packed with an array of ingredients, leaving the chefs impressed. Seeing it, they exclaimed, “This is a housing lottery,” expressing their amazement.

The refrigerator particularly caught the eye with its generous supply of assorted vegetables for salads. Bi explained, “As soon as I wake up in the morning, I always eat salad. It’s not my routine; it’s my wife’s.”

A Kim Tae-hee-style salad was then revealed, made with kiwi, persimmons, tangerines, various vegetables, and cheese. The healthy dish, bringing together a variety of ingredients, offered a glimpse into the couple’s usual eating habits.

Bi also gave a detailed account of his breakfast. “I always have eggs in the morning too: two boiled eggs, nuts, and fruit,” he said. The reveal of Kim Tae-hee’s morning routine of taking meticulous care of her health, and Bi’s daily life alongside her, drew interest.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.