[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-min revealed that the baby he and his wife are expecting after a year of marriage is a boy, and shared an ultrasound photo.

The episode of SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 22nd, showed Kim Jong-min's excited daily life as a father-to-be.

That day, Kim Jong-min smiled happily and said, “Now I have to make sure I eat well, since we have a baby on the way.”

Congratulating him on the news that he would become a father just one year after getting married, Tak Jae-hoon said warmly, “You’ve loved babies and wanted to have one ever since you were young.”

The baby’s sex was also revealed. “It’s a boy,” Kim Jong-min said of the baby, adding, “I didn’t mind either way, but I actually wanted a boy. It feels like that would be more reassuring.” Tak Jae-hoon joked, “Boy or girl, as long as the baby doesn’t take after you, that’s all that matters. The baby should take after your wife,” making everyone there burst into laughter.

The ultrasound photo shown next captured Kim Jong-min’s baby wriggling in the womb, drawing attention. As he looked at the photo, Tak Jae-hoon showed off his experience as a father, saying, “The baby’s lying comfortably. Later, the baby turns upside down.” Kim Jun-ho then teased him, “It’s been ages since you saw something like this, so how do you know so much?” He added, “You know as much as a doctor. Did you happen to see your own kid just a few days ago?” His teasing made everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-min has talked about plans to have a child on various shows since marrying his non-celebrity wife, who is 11 years younger than him.

It has also come to light that he abstained from alcohol for a long time and carefully managed his health in order to have a child, prompting an even warmer outpouring of congratulations on the pregnancy news.

Kim Jong-min’s wife is due to give birth next March.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.