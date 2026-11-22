[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Lee Hye-young, who had previously revealed her battle with lung cancer, expressed gratitude to her husband, who had stayed by her side for more than five years, as she shared an update showing she was looking much brighter.

On the 22nd, Lee Hye-young appeared on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) variety show My Little Old Boy (hereafter, Miusae), where she shared an update on her life and spoke candidly about her feelings.

On the show, Tak Jae-hoon said, “It’s good to see Hye-young looking so bright,” and expressed how glad he was to see her. Kim Jong-min also asked with concern, “You haven’t been sick again, have you?” Lee Hye-young had previously revealed that she was diagnosed with lung cancer unexpectedly about five years ago and underwent treatment.

With a relaxed smile, Lee Hye-young said, “I feel like I can finally live a little now.” She continued, “I feel like I’m finally living now, and I’ve started thinking about how I should live my second life. I think I’ve changed for the better. It feels like I’m being celebrated too,” describing how her outlook had changed after her illness. Kim Jun-ho also said, “I’m glad to see the bright Hye-young of old today,” expressing how happy he was to see her.

She also shared her heartfelt feelings for her husband. Lee Hye-young began, “My husband went through a lot by my side. Only someone who is sick knows how a sick person feels.” She recalled, “My husband was busy with work, and I couldn’t let it show too much, so when he left for work, I endured the pain by myself. When he came home from work, I acted cheerful.”

Lee Hye-young expressed her deep affection and gratitude for her husband, saying, “It must have been hard for a man to live with a sick woman for more than five years, too. I’m grateful that he endured it so well, and we stayed connected through that strong bond.”

In 2011, Lee Hye-young remarried to Boo Jae-hoon, vice chairman of MBK Partners, one of South Korea’s leading private equity firms. Boo was a founding member who took part in establishing MBK Partners in 2005 and is known as a wealthy man with a stake in the company worth trillions of won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.