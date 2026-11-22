[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Solbi shared her affectionate hopes for the appearance and personality of a child she might have with actor Lee Kyu-han after a virtual image of their future child was unveiled.

Solbi, who is set to marry next April, appeared as a special MC and showed off her wit on SBS variety show My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 22nd.

Asked who she would want a child with Lee Kyu-han to take after, if they had one, Solbi said, "I hope they take after him in looks. He has beautiful eyelashes and good proportions," expressing her affection for her future husband.

AI-generated images showing what Solbi and Lee Kyu-han's future child might look like were then unveiled. Both the son and daughter in the images had lovely looks, and the daughter in particular drew attention for looking just like Lee Kyu-han.

Watching the images, Solbi smiled warmly and said, "I hope the chubby cheeks take after me a little."

Solbi and Lee Kyu-han had previously shared their candid thoughts about having children and childbirth through their respective channels. On Solbi's YouTube channel, Lee Kyu-han said, "You can plan to have a child, but you don't know what kind of child will come." He added, "People around me often tell me these days, 'It may seem like everything ends when you get married, but that's when it begins; from the moment you have a child, the life you've lived up to then was just a rehearsal, and that's when the real beginning starts.' It feels like I'm becoming a real adult as I experience things I haven't before." He shared his excitement.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are set to tie the knot next April.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.