[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Bi has drawn attention after revealing his wife Kim Tae-hee's unusual secrets for maintaining her figure.

Singer Bi and Sung Si-kyung appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, which aired on the 22nd. The episode also showed the refrigerator that Bi and Kim Tae-hee share, drawing viewers' attention.

Bi was first asked about married life with Kim Tae-hee. When Park Eun-young asked, "Is Kim Tae-hee pretty even when she wakes up?" Bi immediately showed his affection for his wife.

He joked, "Viewers may tell me to stop again, but it's moving. Mornings are moving. I think, 'Wow, she looks pretty even like this.' I can't lie, can I?" Laughter spread through the studio as Bi confessed that he still marvels at his wife's beauty, even in their 10th year of marriage.

Next, the refrigerator used by Bi and Kim Tae-hee was revealed for the first time in their 10 years of marriage. It was packed with all kinds of ingredients, leaving the chefs impressed. As they looked over the abundance of ingredients, the chefs expressed their amazement, saying, "This is a housing subscription."

The refrigerator was especially eye-catching for being full of all kinds of salad greens. Bi revealed Kim Tae-hee's breakfast habits, explaining, "As soon as she wakes up in the morning, she always eats salad. It's not my routine; it's my wife's."

A salad made Kim Tae-hee's way was then revealed, with kiwi, persimmon, tangerines, various vegetables and cheese. The salad, served with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, offered a glimpse of Kim Tae-hee's health-conscious eating habits.

Bi also gave details about her breakfast. He said, "She always makes sure to eat eggs in the morning, too: two boiled eggs, nuts and fruit." She makes a point of eating salad, eggs, nuts, fruit and other foods every morning to take consistent care of her health. Kim Tae-hee's daily routine, known for her meticulous self-care, drew further interest after her husband shared it.

Earlier, Kim Tae-hee had also drawn attention on the 11th by sharing a glimpse of her exercise routine.

At the time, Kim Tae-hee shared a video of herself working out on her personal channel, introducing it as "a place I go to almost every day during the day on weekdays." She added, "I actually love outdoor activities, but working up a sweat indoors in a comfortable space without getting cold is also really healing."

In the video, Kim Tae-hee was focused on her workout, wearing form-fitting exercise clothes with her long hair neatly secured with a claw clip and no makeup. Appearing natural without elaborate makeup, she performed with ease a variety of exercises, from movements that engaged her back muscles to poses requiring flexibility.

Kim Tae-hee's comment that she enjoys exercising almost every day during the day on weekdays offered a glimpse of her consistent self-care habits. As her routine of staying on top of both her diet and exercise came to light, interest has also grown in the secrets behind her unchanged beauty and toned figure.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.