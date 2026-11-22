[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Broadcaster Jung Hyung-don made headlines after candidly revealing that he had taken Mounjaro, a weight-loss injection, and undergone under-eye fat repositioning surgery.

A video titled "I Thought This Was a Trip to Busan, but It Turned Into Extreme Driving Lessons..." was released on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube channel Fairy Jaehyung on the 22nd.

That day, Jung Jae-hyung was on a trip to Busan when he happened to get in touch with Jung Hyung-don. Jung Hyung-don said he was visiting Busan to film a project related to the independence movement, and the two happily decided to have a meal together.

The two then headed to a restaurant, where they saw each other for the first time in a while, exchanged warm greetings and caught up. Jung Jae-hyung took particular note of Jung Hyung-don's changed appearance and asked him an unexpected question during the meal.

Jung Jae-hyung asked Jung Hyung-don, "Hey, are you taking Mounjaro?" Jung Hyung-don gave a brief, candid reply: "Yeah." Jung Jae-hyung then praised him, saying, "Your face looks so much better," and expressed surprise at how much his appearance had changed.

The restaurant owner, who had been listening to their conversation, also recognized Jung Hyung-don and marveled, "Your face hasn't changed at all." Jung Hyung-don then made an unexpected confession: "Me? I had under-eye fat repositioning surgery." His remark sent the restaurant into fits of laughter. Jung's candid banter, as he openly revealed he'd had cosmetic surgery in response to the compliment that his appearance hadn't changed, drew laughs.

Jung Hyung-don made headlines last April when he announced his weight loss. At the time, he said he had lost a total of 21 kg, going from 100 kg to 79 kg in just four months.

He also personally revealed last November that he had undergone under-eye fat repositioning surgery. At the time, Jung Hyung-don said, "I had under-eye fat repositioning, didn't I?" He added, "I'm really so satisfied with it. After I got it done, all the comments about me looking sick stopped. I really highly recommend under-eye fat repositioning," expressing his satisfaction with the results.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.