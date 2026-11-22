[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Hye-young made a surprise appearance on 'My Little Old Boy,' sharing her husband's reaction of trying to dissuade her and her easygoing wit.

On the SBS variety show 'My Little Old Boy,' which aired on the 22nd, Lee Hye-young appeared and shared updates on her life with her lively, witty remarks.

Lee Hye-young made a surprise appearance at a gathering with Tak Jae-hoon, Kim Jong-min, and Jung Joon-ho. Shouting, "I'm here!" as she confidently came down the stairs, she drew everyone's attention with her still-striking beauty.

Tak Jae-hoon, who had not expected Lee Hye-young to show up, couldn't hide his surprise, exclaiming, "What a surprise!"

Lee Hye-young laughed heartily and said, "Exactly—my husband also asked why I was going on this show. He was like, 'Are you crazy?'" She coolly added, "So I told him I wouldn't come on anymore," drawing laughter from everyone there.

Lee Hye-young's surprise appearance also drew attention because it was on 'My Little Old Boy,' where her former husband, singer Lee Sang-min, had appeared for many years.

Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. In 2011, she remarried, marrying Boo Jae-hoon, vice chairman of MBK Partners, one of South Korea's leading private equity firms. She welcomed Seo-hyun, her husband's daughter from his previous marriage, into the family, and they live together.

Her husband, Vice Chairman Boo, was a founding member who helped establish MBK Partners in 2005. He is known to be wealthy, with a stake in the company worth trillions of won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.