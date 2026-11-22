[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Bi drew attention after revealing that his wife Kim Tae-hee's drinking capacity had changed.

Singer Bi and Sung Si-kyung appeared as guests on the JTBC variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014 (hereafter, “Naengbu”), which aired on the 22nd.

The episode featured the refrigerator shared by Bi and Kim Tae-hee, drawing interest. When whiskey was found while they were looking through the refrigerator, Bi also explained his drinking habits. He said that while managing his diet, if he felt hungry before going to bed, he would follow his doctor's advice, drink a glass of whiskey, and then go to sleep.

The mystery of the open bottle of soju in the refrigerator was also revealed. Bi explained that Kim Tae-hee had put it there to deodorize the refrigerator, prompting laughter.

Bi was then asked whether he and Kim Tae-hee ever enjoy a quiet drink together, just the two of them. In response,

he said, “My wife can't even drink one glass of alcohol. She's the type to pass out after one sip of beer, but I taught her a lot,” drawing attention.

He added, “Now she can easily handle up to two cans of beer,” and continued, “One day, I saw two cans of beer open on the dining table. She'd had a drink alone after clocking off from parenting (literally, ‘clocking off from childcare’). We sometimes drink together, too.”

Kim Tae-hee, who once couldn't even take a sip of beer, has now built up enough of a drinking capacity to comfortably handle two cans. Bi's revelation that she even enjoys what is known as “solo drinking after clocking off from parenting”—having beer alone after putting the children to bed—made people laugh. His vivid account as a husband who had witnessed his wife's changed drinking capacity also drew attention to the couple's down-to-earth married life.

Meanwhile, Bi married actress Kim Tae-hee, a graduate of Seoul National University, in 2017. The couple have two daughters.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.