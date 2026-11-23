[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] YouTuber Aori made headlines after going on a big-family hotel staycation with her boyfriend, Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae. The trip drew attention for her grandmother's deep trust in him and their talk about marriage and children.

On the 22nd, Aori posted a video on her YouTube channel titled 'Big-Family Staycation! Grandma's First Meeting With My Boyfriend' and shared an update on her life.

During the hotel staycation with her extended family, including her grandmother, parents, younger sibling and boyfriend, Aori said, “I can't believe all of these people are my family. It makes me so happy to see everyone I love in one frame,” expressing how overwhelmed she felt.

As everyone sat together in a spacious hotel room, the grandmother pointed to her second granddaughter and asked Kim Hyung-bae, a Korean medicine doctor, “Is there any medicine to help her have a baby?” Her question drew laughter. When Kim asked, “Which should come first, dieting or pregnancy?” the grandmother replied firmly, “Of course, the baby comes first.” The younger sibling chimed in, “But I think big sister will have a baby first.” The grandmother pointed out, “Your older sister isn't even married yet,” and Aori also burst out laughing, saying, “How can I have a baby first when I'm not even married?”

Holding Kim Hyung-bae's hand tightly, the grandmother expressed her affection, saying, “You seem like a warm person. I feel so reassured and very pleased.” Kim Hyung-bae replied, “Don't worry. I'll make Min-young happy,” showing his dependable side.

Their relationship was serious enough for him to join a family trip, and their seriousness and the possibility of marriage had already been apparent in an earlier video. In 'Marriage Flirting Coming as Naturally as Breathing, Couple Date Vlog,' released on the 16th, Aori asked, “Isn't this our first time spending autumn together?” Kim Hyung-bae came back with a direct line: “Just a little longer and we'll have seen all four seasons. I guess we can get married now.”

He went on, jokingly, “Isn't there a saying that you should see all four seasons before getting married? Can I get married now? If even one person objects, I won't get married. Anyone who objects, leave your name and phone number. I'll persuade you,” setting hearts aflutter with his playful remarks.

Aori married race car driver Seo Joo-won in 2018, but they divorced in 2022.

She later visited Korean medicine doctor Kim Hyung-bae's clinic as part of her weight-loss journey, and they became a couple. They have been publicly dating since August.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.