[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Actress Joo Hyun-young drew attention on 'Running Man' with a transformed, more refined look after dental work, her trademark snaggletooth gone.

On the 22nd, actors Kang Ki-young and Joo Hyun-young appeared as guests on the SBS variety show 'Running Man' and took on an unpredictable race.

What particularly caught viewers' attention on the show that day was Joo Hyun-young's changed look.

With her trademark snaggletooth gone after dental work, Joo Hyun-young drew admiration with a much more refined appearance.

Her clean, straight teeth, visible whenever she smiled brightly, added a calm charm distinct from her usually lively image.

Recently, Joo Hyun-young made headlines by posting a selfie showing her changed appearance on social media with the caption, “A recent update alongside dental work.”

The broadcast also captured how even a small change had dramatically transformed her appearance, drawing interest.

Joo Hyun-young first gained recognition through Coupang Play's 'SNL Korea' and further established her presence with roles in the dramas 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' 'The Story of Park's Marriage Contract' and 'Wedding Impossible,' among others.

Having recently renewed her contract with agency AIMC, she is set to meet viewers in SBS's new drama 'Nine to Six,' which premieres on November 25.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.