[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] TV personality Ham So-won drew attention by sharing her distinctive views on education ahead of her daughter Hyejeong's exam. She shared her conviction as a mother that being unafraid of failure matters more than coming first or getting a perfect score, but when her daughter came home with 100 points, her cheerful reaction made people laugh.

On the 23rd, Ham So-won posted a lengthy message and a short video on her social media account, along with the hashtags "#ChineseCharacterExam #Exam #LastPlace #FirstPlace #Zero."

Ham So-won shared her candid feelings as a mother ahead of her daughter's first exam, saying, "So-won~~ What are you doing? Why are you so quiet~~ Yes, Hyejeong had an exam yesterday. So I've just been busy these past few days. It's nothing major, and not a particularly big exam, but still, as a mom, I thought, 'Is this the start of exams now?' and felt nervous."

She went on to reflect on the many exams and challenges her daughter would face in life, asking, "How many exams does Hyejeong still have ahead of her in her life?"

Ham So-won was especially candid about her own approach to education. She stressed, "Rather than Hyejeong coming first and getting perfect scores, I find it far more meaningful and preferable for her not to be afraid of getting zero or coming last."

She added, "As we've experienced, she'll go through all sorts of things in life, but I hope she becomes an adult who finds happiness not in the results, but in the process and the lessons learned along the way." Her heartfelt wish came through: that her daughter would grow into someone who could learn and grow from failure rather than fixating on immediate grades or results.

The video posted alongside the message showed Ham So-won taking her daughter Hyejeong to the exam venue. To her daughter, who was about to take the exam... Ham So-won asked, "Just get zero today. It's okay to get zero. What did Mom tell you not to do?" Hyejeong answered without hesitation, "Cheat."

Ham So-won encouraged her daughter, saying, "That's right. Just don't do that. Mom doesn't mind if you get zero. Just don't cheat. Do your best and be fair." It was another moment that showed her educational philosophy: that approaching an exam honestly matters more than getting a high score.

But an unexpected twist came after the exam. Hyejeong ran over to Ham So-won with her test paper, and when Ham So-won laughed and asked, "Did you do a good job getting zero?" she proudly replied, "No. I got everything right. I got 100. I finished it all in 10 minutes."

Ham So-won joked, "I told you to get zero, so why did you get everything right?" making people laugh. The playful exchange between the mother, who had encouraged her daughter by saying it was okay to get zero, and the daughter, who proudly came back with 100 points, warmed people's hearts.

Meanwhile, Ham So-won married Jin Hua, a Chinese national 18 years her junior, in 2018, and they had a daughter, Hyejeong. The two later announced their divorce. Ham So-won now shares glimpses of daily life with her daughter on social media and other platforms, staying connected with the public.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.