[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Lee Hye-young showed off her witty, candid banter about the husband she married after remarrying.

Lee Hye-young appeared on the SBS variety show My Little Old Boy (known as “Miusae” for short), which aired on the 22nd, meeting Jung Joon-ho, Kim Jong-min and others and opening up about how she has been and what she really thinks.

That day, Jung Joon-ho expressed the delight of a true close friend at seeing Lee Hye-young, who had returned after overcoming lung cancer. “I’m glad to see the cheerful Hye-young I used to know today,” he said. He went on to show how close he was to Lee Hye-young and her husband, saying, “I sometimes meet up with Hye-young’s husband for drinks, and that’s how we spend time together.”

In particular, Jung Joon-ho heated up the room with a bombshell remark: “I’m glad Hye-young still hasn’t gotten divorced and is living well. Neither of them is easygoing. They’re both strong characters.”

Kim Jong-min innocently asked, “So, are they a good match?” Lee Hye-young expressed her gratitude to her husband, who had stayed by her side while she battled lung cancer, saying, “My husband went through a lot while he was by my side.”

While they were eating, Jung Joon-ho suddenly jumped up and decided to record a congratulatory video for an acquaintance’s wedding. Lee Hye-young joined in and left a video message as well.

As Jung Joon-ho was offering well-wishes for the marriage, he asked Lee Hye-young, “When is your husband at his most lovable?” She gave an unexpected answer: “I like it when he tells me honestly and comes home late. As long as he doesn’t lie.”

Jung Joon-ho barely managed to smooth things over and asked, “You’d like it if your husband honestly told you he’d gone out drinking with another woman and came home?” Lee Hye-young replied coldly, “I’d kill him. That’d mean divorce,” prompting laughter.

Lee Hye-young married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. In 2011, she remarried Bu Jae-hoon, vice chairman of MBK Partners, a leading private equity firm in South Korea. She welcomed his daughter Seohyeon from a previous marriage into the family, and they live together. Bu, her husband, was a founding member who took part in establishing MBK Partners in 2005. He is known to be wealthy, with a stake in the company worth trillions of won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.