[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer Lee Younghyun talked about how differently her clothes fit after losing 33 kg.

On the 21st, a video of Lee Younghyun's daily life was released on her YouTube channel, “Lee Younghyun.”

After her performance, Lee Younghyun pointed to her outfit and said, “I worked really hard. That's why I was sweating so much, even though it's November.”

She was pleased, adding, “I borrowed the stylist's outfit, and they styled me so well that a photo shoot offer should be coming soon.”

Lee Younghyun joked to the stylist again, “It's because I'm so good at maintaining my diet that you enjoy styling me. It's not because you're so good at sourcing clothes, is it?” Her quip made people laugh. Lee Younghyun previously made headlines for losing as much as 33 kg after giving birth to two children. She is reported to have gone from 95 kg to 62 kg.

Lee Younghyun debuted with Big Mama in 2003 and was loved for hit songs such as “Break Away,” “Refusal” and “Woman.” She also established herself as a talented vocalist through solo songs such as “Forsake” and “After Forsake.” She married in 2013 and has two daughters.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.