[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group ATEEZ has reached the top spot on Billboard in the U.S. for the fourth time in its career.

According to a chart preview article released by Billboard on the 22nd (local time), ATEEZ took No. 1 on the main album chart, the Billboard 200, with its 15th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part.6.”

With this, ATEEZ has now topped the Billboard 200 for the fourth time overall, following its second full-length album, “The World Episode Final: Will,” its 11th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part.2,” and its 14th mini album, “Golden Hour: Part.5.”

Released on the 13th, the album had surpassed 2.05 million copies in first-week sales (according to Hanteo Chart), making ATEEZ a double million-seller for the first time since its debut.

“Golden Hour: Part.6” is an album built around the message “Crash to Begin.” It expresses ATEEZ’s resolve to embrace collisions as new beginnings rather than endings, push beyond its own limits, and move forward. The title track, “Up,” combines powerful brass with explosive bass and stands out for its confident message about reaching for greater heights and its dynamic performance.

ATEEZ will kick off its world tour, “Zero to All,” in Incheon from January 22 to 24, 2027.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.