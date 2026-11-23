[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] IU does it again. She has set a new record in K-pop history, proving herself to be a one-of-a-kind solo artist.

On the 23rd, a poster for IU’s 2027 world tour was released through her official account.

According to the poster, IU will perform and meet fans at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 16–17, 2027; Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Philippines, on January 30–31; Kaohsiung National Stadium in Taiwan on February 13–14; Engie Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on February 27; National Stadium in Singapore on March 6–7; TM Stadium Nasional in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 27–28; Tokyo Dome in Japan on April 7–8; Taipei Dome in Taiwan on April 17–18; Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on April 24–25; and Jakarta International Stadium (JIS) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on May 8–9.

The shows will take place at each country’s leading large stadiums or dome venues. IU is the first female solo artist to hold a world tour at large venues capable of accommodating at least 20,000 and up to around 50,000 people. On her first world tour in 2024, she drew 520,000 people with 31 shows across 18 cities at arena-level venues. She will draw at least 700,000 people with 19 shows in 10 cities. Given that only the first round of dates has been announced, this represents an overwhelming expansion in scale.

Above all, the most notable point is that IU has made it to Tokyo Dome. With a capacity of around 55,000, Tokyo Dome is a hallowed venue in Japan’s live music scene. Performing there means being recognized as one of the top artists in the country. Leading K-pop idols from Korea, including TVXQ, BigBang, and BTS, have previously taken over Tokyo Dome, but IU is the first female solo singer to hold a solo concert there. What’s more, although IU released her official Japanese debut single in 2012, she had focused more on activities in Korea than in Japan. Even so, her conquest of Tokyo Dome made her popularity all the more palpable.

In July, IU postponed her scheduled concert at Goyang Stadium and the release of her sixth full-length album after her chronic patulous Eustachian tube condition worsened. Now that she has recovered and is returning, fans’ anticipation is growing.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.