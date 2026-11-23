[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Painter and actress Lee Hye-young revealed that she had bought a mansion in Los Angeles, California.

On the 22nd, Lee Hye-young appeared on My Little Old Boy, which aired on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

She shared an update on her life, saying, “I bought a house in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé lives next door, and many celebrities live there. I wanted to try living as an artist amid good air and a good environment.” The mansion she then showed had a large swimming pool, a luxurious exterior and plenty of space, all of which caught the eye. Lee added, “I keep working on my art in that house, and I decorated the house itself in an artistic way.”

When Kim Jong-min asked about her health, Lee said, “I feel like I can finally live a little now. I even find myself thinking that I might really be living now. I wonder how I should live my second life.” Lee was diagnosed with lung cancer five years ago and underwent surgery to remove part of her lung.

Lee also expressed her gratitude to her husband, saying, “My husband went through a lot. He was busy working, so I couldn’t let on that I was sick. There were many times like that. But it must have been hard for a man to live with a sick woman for more than five years, too. I’m grateful he endured it so well. It brought us closer. So although I was sick, it was a precious time for us as a married couple.”

Lee married singer Lee Sang-min in 2004, but they divorced the following year. She remarried a businessman in 2011.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.