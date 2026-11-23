[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Jo Kwon of the group 2AM expressed displeasure over rumors involving bisexual Gu Yong-gyu.

On the 22nd, Jo Kwon posted several photos to his account with the caption, “A world that sees what it wants to see.” One of them showed him with Gu Yong-gyu, a cast member of Wavve’s variety show Stand by Me, drawing attention.

Talk about Jo Kwon and Gu Yong-gyu’s relationship began in September. That month, the two shared photos from a trip to Thailand with several acquaintances. The pictures showed them taking affectionate mirror selfies and spending time together at a bar, drawing attention. Then, on the 21st, Gu posted a video of himself visiting a beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, with Jo, saying, “I’ll come again.” Jo replied, “Yangyang, where Lady Gaga’s scent lingered” (Lady Gaga was his pet dog, who crossed the rainbow bridge in August), prompting various speculation about their relationship.

Gu Yong-gyu became known through Stand by Me, which aired in June. Stand by Me is a gender-blind dating reality show that follows male and female cast members with diverse gender identities, including bisexual people, as they gather in one place and search for love.

Jo Kwon has made his mark as a one-of-a-kind genderless icon, appearing in works with queer narratives such as the musicals Jamie and Priscilla.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.