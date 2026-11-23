[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Nam Yoo-jung, a singer and actress who was formerly a member of the group BB Girls, is joining 'Because I'm Solo 2' and will share her solo life.

'Because I'm Solo' is an observational reality variety show that offers an honest look at the everyday lives of charming singles who feel lonely because they are single, but are happy because they are single. It premiered as an eight-episode series in October 2024, and following an enthusiastic response from viewers, became a regular program in March 2025. It successfully wrapped up its first season to critical acclaim.

Returning with a refreshed look after its popularity, 'Because I'm Solo 2' will premiere at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, December 7. In season two, original MC and TV personality Shin Dong-yup will team up with new MC and actress Jo Yoon-hee. Kim Ji-soo, an actress audiences can trust and enjoy watching, will appear as a 'Solo Sister' alongside Clara, Uee and Lee Si-a, whose confirmed appearances are raising anticipation.

The lineup has grown even stronger with the addition of all-rounder Nam Yoo-jung. Moving between music, acting and variety shows, Nam has shown off her diverse charms. About five months ago, she moved into a new home, where she is enjoying a quiet everyday life in a house that fulfills her own charming dreams. Nam has previously opened up about successfully buying a home after scraping together every last bit she could invest, but feeling financially burdened by her loan interest.

In particular, she is set to reveal for the first time on 'Because I'm Solo 2' the unexpected side of her solo life: she has recently become absorbed in cooking as a new hobby. Interest is focused on the unique charms Nam will show.

The production team said, “Through 'Because I'm Solo 2,' we will offer an honest look at everything from Nam Yoo-jung's everyday life, brimming with positive energy, to the small joys and real-life concerns of singles,” and asked viewers to “look forward to 'Because I'm Solo 2,' returning with a more diverse cast and richer stories.”

The new SBS Plus and E Channel variety show 'Because I'm Solo 2' has completed an unprecedented 'golden lineup,' with MCs Shin Dong-yup and Jo Yoon-hee at the helm, 'Solo Sisters' Kim Ji-soo, Clara, Uee and Lee Si-a, and now Nam Yoo-jung joining the cast. It premieres at 8:40 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.