[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] The group Close Your Eyes has proven its overwhelming popularity.

Close Your Eyes held its fan concert, “I’m a Born Idol, but I Want to Date CLOSER,” at Woori Bank Hall in COEX Artium, Seoul, from the 20th through the 22nd. All seats for all three shows sold out well in advance, demonstrating fans’ passionate love for Close Your Eyes.

The concert was staged around the concept of a dating reality show in which the members would create a special romance with CLOSER, Close Your Eyes’ official fan club. Close Your Eyes opened the show in spectacular fashion with “Open Your Eyes,” a pre-release track from their fourth mini-album, “256th Note,” released on the 30th of last month, and the title track “Drop That!” They thrilled fans with a diverse set list that included “X,” “2.0,” “Pretending Not to See,” “All My Poetry,” “The Day an Apple Fell from the Sky,” “T_T,” and “Paint Candy.” Cover performances of Kara’s “Mister” and Girl’s Day’s “Twinkle Twinkle” also brought the concert’s energy to a peak.

The members also showed off a new side of themselves by transforming into seven cast members moving into “CLOSER House.” They added to the fun with witty banter as distinctive characters, including a writer, veterinarian, barista, flight attendant, rapper, part-time dumpling-shop employee, and physical education college student. They also made memories with fans through different missions and games at each show. They touted their individual charms in a “PR battle” and showed off their hidden variety-show skills through various skits and impromptu missions. An interactive segment that unfolded according to fans’ reactions and choices helped bring the members closer to the audience.

Close Your Eyes performed “Slowly Bleed” for the encore, then brought the concert to a close with “How to Dance in the Rain.”

They said, “This is our first time holding solo performances in Seoul for three days like this, and we’re grateful to the staff who helped with the concert and to CLOSER (the fandom name), who joined us online and offline.” They added, “We’ve been running nonstop from our solo concert at the beginning of this year through the fan concert, and we hope to be together for the rest of this year and next year, too.”

Following their fan concert in Seoul, Close Your Eyes will hold a fan concert at Shinjuku Cultural Center in Tokyo, Japan, on the 28th, where they are set to meet local fans.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.