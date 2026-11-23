[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Min-jeong] Actress Song Hye-kyo publicly praised the beauty of her senior colleague, Kim Hye-soo. She showed her particular fondness for Kim by commenting "You are so beautiful" directly on a photo of her in a glamorous dress at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS.

On the 22nd, makeup artist Jo Eun-jung posted several behind-the-scenes photos of Kim Hye-soo at the awards ceremony on her social media, along with the message, "MAMA's senior Hye-soo is the best!"

In the photos, Kim Hye-soo poses in a dressing room wearing a white outfit adorned with dazzling beadwork. Her voluminous wavy hairstyle, sparkling earrings and subtle pink lip makeup completed an elegant yet alluring look.

Her striking features and smooth skin, not hidden even by the glamorous outfit, caught the eye.

But an unexpected person appeared in the post: actress Song Hye-kyo. Using her official social media account, Song personally left the comment, "You are so beautiful." Kim Hye-soo's beauty, which even left her junior colleague Song in awe, and the pair's close friendship once again drew attention.

Kim Hye-soo previously attended the 2026 MAMA AWARDS, held at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan on the 20th, as a special presenter.

Kim Hye-soo lit up the ceremony by wearing three dresses. She appeared on the red carpet in a sky-blue mermaid dress that hugged her figure, then made a powerful impression on the main stage in a glamorous black off-the-shoulder dress that bared her shoulders. Later, she showed off a white dress with standout beadwork, revealing her versatility.

Kim Hye-soo's hosting skills drew as much attention as her appearance. She delivered her message in three languages—Korean, English and Japanese—showing the poise befitting a global awards ceremony.

Kim Hye-soo hosted the Blue Dragon Film Awards 30 times between 1993 and 2023, earning the nickname "the Blue Dragon's leading lady." Taking the MAMA stage again this year after last year, she proved that her presence remains undiminished.

Song Hye-kyo and Kim Hye-soo are well known in the entertainment industry for their close bond as senior and junior colleagues. The two made headlines in 2023 when they shared photos from a seaside trip together. At the time, Song posted a photo of herself enjoying a walk side by side with Kim, along with the short caption, "With my big sister."

In 2024, Kim also sent a pizza truck to cheer on Song Hye-kyo while she was filming the movie Dark Nuns. Song expressed her gratitude as well, saying, "Thank you so much, unnie. I'll keep my spirits up and work hard on filming."

Last year, Song Hye-kyo also mentioned Kim Hye-soo on tvN's You Quiz on the Block, saying that Kim was a senior colleague she had known since childhood.

Song Hye-kyo will meet viewers in the Netflix series Tantara, which premieres on December 11. The latest work by writer Noh Hee-kyung, it stars Song as Minja, who overcomes a poor childhood and enters the music industry, alongside Gong Yoo.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong | mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.