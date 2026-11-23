[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Singer and actor Rain, the entertainment industry's ultimate self-care guru, surprised everyone by revealing that he has fatty liver disease.

On the episode airing Tuesday the 24th, the “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok will join guest Rain and actor Kim Jae-wook to seek out pockets of free time in Sinchon.

Rain, known as the entertainment industry's ultimate self-care guru, once said he had recorded a body fat percentage in the 0% range. But he surprised everyone by sharing the shocking news, “I have fatty liver disease.” Rain lamented, “I do strength training every day, and I don't know why this is happening.” Yoo Yeon-seok, now in his 40s, commiserated: “My LDL (low-density cholesterol) level is high, too. It could be congenital for you, too.” But Yoo Jae-suk, in his 50s saw things differently. After listening to the younger guys talk about their health, he bluntly said, “That's because Ji-hoon likes to eat,” drawing laughs.

Meanwhile, Rain and Kim Jae-wook are drawing attention for their unexpectedly close-friend chemistry. Rain showed off their special bond, saying, “We're actually friends from a brunch group and a motorcycle club.” He added, “Jae-wook and I meet up spontaneously once or twice a year, and we talk about everything, even the little things,” and shared his own philosophy on friendship: “I used to think seeing each other often meant we were close friends, but that's not it.” Yoo Jae-suk agreed. When Yoo Yeon-seok wondered, “If it's once or twice a year, isn't that not just loose but downright stretched out?”, Rain replied, “I meet up with Jae-suk hyung once every few years, too, and I'm happy to see him. I like relationships like that better.” He reiterated how close they were, drawing laughs. As if to prove it, the two reportedly bond over their remarkably similar macho competitive streaks.

Anticipation is building for the full episode of Whenever Possible, airing Tuesday the 24th, to see what kind of chemistry the four men—“macho duo” Rain and Kim Jae-wook, and “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok—will have.

The healing variety show Whenever Possible, which promises even bigger laughs and touching moments rooted in everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.