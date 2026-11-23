[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jeong] Singer Sung Si Kyung is once again embroiled in controversy over a dating-related joke he made to a female idol. Just a month after he mentioned boyfriends to NMIXX’s Sullyoon, sparking debate, he has now drawn criticism as a “Young Forty” for talking about his romantic appeal to ITZY’s Chaeryeong, who is 22 years younger than him, and continuing to ask her about dating.

On the 18th, a video from “Would You Eat,” featuring Chaeryeong as a guest, was released on Sung Si Kyung’s YouTube channel. The two ate and chatted about various topics at a restaurant in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Sung Si Kyung said Chaeryeong had worked out and styled her hair before filming, given how young and pretty she is. Then, when Chaeryeong’s manager seemed particularly reassured about her meeting with him, he made an unexpected joke.

Sung Si Kyung said, “I’m an unmarried man too, but I was so far from being a target that the manager’s relieved expression was really hard to look at. I have a fandom too, and my fans get jealous too.” Chaeryeong burst out laughing.

The issue was the dating-related questions that followed. Sung Si Kyung broached the subject, saying, “There are so many restrictions when you talk to idols. People must be curious about how you date and what kind of men you like.”

He also recounted how he once asked Super Junior’s KYUHYUN dating-related questions and the mood turned very sour. He said that, after sensing a reaction from fans as if he had touched a taboo, he found it hard to understand the reality that idols have to be careful about discussing their love lives, but respected it. Even so, he said, “I still want to keep bringing up those kinds of topics. I want to ask,” before asking Chaeryeong about her ideal type and dating style.

When Chaeryeong said she liked funny people and preferred a dating style in which the other person took the lead, Sung Si Kyung acted out a scene on the spot: “Two jjamppong, please. Have some jjamppong. Do you like that?” He then followed up by asking, “Isn’t there a kind of relationship you’d like to try?”

After the video was released, online reactions were divided. Some expressed discomfort, saying, “She’s young enough to be his daughter; it’s uncomfortable to watch,” “Is that something to say with a 22-year age gap?” and “Why does he keep asking when he knows idols are sensitive about dating questions?”

Some also said that beyond the simple dating questions, it was inappropriate for Sung Si Kyung to make his romantic appeal the subject of jokes with a much younger female junior. They found it uncomfortable that his remarks seemed to assume he could appeal romantically even to younger women. Some even criticized them as “Young Forty”-style jokes.

Others, however, said the criticism was excessive, commenting, “They look exactly like an uncle and niece,” “I don’t know what Sung Si Kyung did wrong,” and “Variety shows should be viewed as entertainment.”

The controversy also brought back remarks he had made to NMIXX’s Sullyoon just a month earlier.

In the NMIXX episode of “I’ll Call You,” released on October 26, Sung Si Kyung asked the members what they would want to do if they had 7 million won. When Sullyoon replied, “I want to go camping and grill meat,” he joked, “So you have a boyfriend who’ll grill meat for you?”

Taken by surprise, Sullyoon actively denied it, saying, “Oh, no. No,” and making a large X with both arms. Haewon, watching, was also surprised and said, “Wow, I’ve never heard an answer like that before,” while Sung Si Kyung laughed and said, “Your reaction is so funny.”

At the time, too, people online questioned whether the camping story had to be linked to having a boyfriend. Some criticized him, saying, “Why bring a guy into this?” and “That’s an outdated thing to say.” He has faced criticism for continuing to make similar remarks even after acknowledging that asking idols about dating is a sensitive issue.

Meanwhile, Sung Si Kyung will hold his year-end concert “Sung Si Kyung” at KSPO DOME in Seoul’s Olympic Park from December 31 through January 3 next year. All tickets for the four performances sold out as soon as sales opened.

Reporter Cho Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.