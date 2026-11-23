Photo: Lee Jin's social media

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Young-rok] The friendship of the legendary 'three beauties of Eunkwang Girls' High School' remains as strong as ever. Lee Jin, busy preparing for Fin.K.L's full-group comeback, showed off her enduring friendship with actress Song Hye-kyo, her close friend of 30 years.

On the 23rd, Lee Jin posted a photo on her social media with an affectionate message that read, “Happy birthday, our Kyo-o.”

The 22nd was Song Hye-kyo's birthday. Lee Jin warmly celebrated her close friend's birthday with a fruit birthday cake and a greeting card, photographed at what appears to be a restaurant the two visited together. Their close bond was evident even when Lee Jin was living in New York, as the two would meet whenever she returned to Korea.

Lee Jin and Song Hye-kyo's friendship began during their school years. The two, alumni of Eunkwang Girls' High School, made a name for themselves alongside actress Han Hye-jin as the so-called 'three beauties of Eunkwang Girls' High School.' Even before Lee Jin's debut, her popularity had spread beyond the school grounds throughout Daechi-dong, a fact attested to by singer Haha, NRG's Noh Yoo-min, actor Lee Dong-gun and others.

It is also a well-known story that, during their school years, Song Hye-kyo deliberately joined the school's Hanbyeoldan club to get close to Lee Jin, who was a year ahead of her, and gave her a handwritten letter. Even after each became a top star, they have continued to make sure to celebrate each other's birthdays every year, without fail—a heartwarming display of their friendship.

Lee Jin married a non-celebrity husband who is six years her senior in 2016 and lived in New York for about 10 years, where she was known as the 'New York wife.' After sharing updates from time to time, Lee Jin recently embarked in earnest on a full-group comeback project with fellow Fin.K.L members Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun and Sung Yu-ri. Fin.K.L's release of a new song and return to music activities as a full group will come about 21 years after the 2005 digital single 'Forever Fin.K.L.'

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.