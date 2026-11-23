[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ has once again become embroiled in controversy. Authorities found seven safety-management shortcomings at the company operating the facility where actor Koo Sung-hwan tried bungee jumping, and ultimately imposed a fine. The issue of an employee’s safety equipment captured on the show led to an actual investigation by labor authorities.

According to industry sources on the 22nd, the Gangwon Branch of the Jungbu Regional Employment and Labor Office closed the case on the 18th after issuing five corrective orders, one fine, and one recommendation for improvement to the company operating the bungee-jumping facility featured on ‘I Live Alone.’

The controversy began with episode 669 of ‘I Live Alone,’ which aired on October 16. At the time, Koo Sung-hwan and an acquaintance tried bungee jumping, and footage showed them leaping from a breathtaking height.

After the show aired, however, viewers’ attention turned not to Koo Sung-hwan but to the employee assisting him at the site. No separate fall-protection equipment was visible on the employee handling the bungee cord at the edge of the jump platform. Although Koo and his acquaintance were wearing safety equipment, questions were raised about whether adequate safety measures were in place for the employee working at height.

A citizen eventually filed a complaint about occupational safety issues at the facility through e-People on October 19, prompting labor authorities to launch an investigation.

The investigation resulted in corrective measures in five areas, including providing protective equipment to prevent falls, wearing safety harnesses and installing anchor points, taking fall-prevention measures at the edge of the jump platform, and conducting pre-work inspections. All of the required corrections were confirmed to have been completed.

Authorities also found that workers had not received safety and health training, and imposed a fine. A recommendation for improvement was issued over inadequate risk assessments related to the work.

As safety-management problems at a facility featured on the show have led to actual administrative penalties, questions are also being raised about the production crew’s on-site safety checks.

‘I Live Alone’ had previously faced a backlash over advance preparations for Jun Hyun-moo’s impromptu trip to Kazakhstan. The production team apologized at the time, acknowledging that it had booked staff members’ plane tickets in advance and requested local cooperation with filming.

With safety-management issues at the bungee-jumping site now also coming to light, interest in how the program manages its filming locations is once again growing.

Meanwhile, the Gangwon Branch held an emergency meeting with bungee-jumping and zip-line operators in its jurisdiction on the 18th, urging them to strengthen safety management. It also plans to conduct a comprehensive inspection of workplaces in the same industries after a guidance period.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.