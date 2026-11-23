Image source: MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Sohyoung Kim] The journey through top model Sora Choi's pregnancy and childbirth was revealed through the camera of her husband, Kove Lee. The broadcast showed everything from full-term pregnancy photos taken by her husband to moments just after the birth, when he first held their daughter, Choi, in his arms. Lee also opened up about how worried they were that they might not be good parents, saying, “We both cried a lot after my wife got pregnant.”

The daily life of Kove Lee, Sora Choi's husband and a fashion photographer, was featured on “Omniscient Obsession View” (“Jeonchak-si”), a spinoff of MBC's “Omniscient Interfering View,” which aired on the 22nd. Lee documented his relationship with Sora, whom he met at New York Fashion Week 10 years ago, through their marriage and the birth of their daughter, in 100,000 photos. He said he was preparing a photo exhibition featuring a record of the past 10 years, from just before their wedding to the moment he held his daughter in his arms.

The couple's love story was also revealed. It drew attention when it came to light that Sora Choi had proposed first.

Kove Lee's home was filled with 60 cameras and photos capturing memories of the couple. It was equipped with everything from classic cameras to a dedicated refrigerator for storing them. At a rare-camera specialty shop in Chungmuro, he also showed interest in equipment worth about 82 million won in total, including cameras of which only around 500 exist worldwide and lenses.

Singer Jung Joon-il, who appeared as a friend of 10 years, drew laughs by calling the expensive camera, which would be difficult to use for work, “a bad purchase.” Kove Lee prefers analog photography to digital and continued printing photographs from film in his darkroom. He explained why he could not give up photography, saying, “I was able to keep going because Sora was by my side.” He also said it was his mission to prepare for the second chapter of his life with his daughter, Choi.

The broadcast also featured the story of Kwon Hye-yeon, South Korea's first female wingsuiter.

Reporter Sohyoung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.