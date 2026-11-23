[Sportschosun reporter mj.cho] Jo Kwon of the group 2AM has drawn attention by continuing to post photos of himself with Gu Yong-gyu while leaving a cryptic message amid speculation that the two are dating. After a trip to Thailand in September, the two were recently spotted spending time together in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, and Jo shared a brief message: “A world where people see what they want to see.”

On the 22nd, Jo Kwon posted several recent photos on his social media along with the message, “A world where people see what they want to see.”

The photos also included one of Jo with Gu Yong-gyu, a cast member of Wavve’s dating reality show ‘Stand by Me.’ Even as various theories about their relationship circulated, Jo shared a warm-looking photo of the two together.

Earlier, on the 21st, Gu posted a video on his social media of himself visiting a beach in Yangyang County, Gangwon Province, with Jo, along with the caption, “I’ll be back.” In the video, the two look toward the camera in casual clothes on a sandy beach with the sea stretching out behind them, enjoying a relaxed time together.

Jo commented on the post, “Yangyang smelled like Gaga.” Lady Gaga was the dog who had been with Jo for 14 years and passed away on August 31. Jo had previously shared his deep longing for his dog on social media.

This is not the first time photos of the two together have been shared.

In September, Jo also shared photos from a trip to Thailand with acquaintances, including Gu. At the time, Jo and Gu showed how close they were by taking selfies side by side in front of a mirror, posing for photos with acquaintances in an elevator, and spending time together at a local bar.

After a video of their trip to Yangyang was posted about two months later, some internet users speculated that the two might be in a relationship.

Against this backdrop, after Jo posted the message, “A world where people see what they want to see,” some interpreted it as an indirect response to the speculation surrounding him.

Meanwhile, Gu became known after appearing in Wavve’s gender-blind dating reality show ‘Stand by Me,’ which was released in June. Born in 1994, he works in the Korean food service industry and went on dates with various cast members on the show.

Jo Kwon also recently said on a YouTube channel that he wanted to get married and start a family, and shared his views on dating: “I haven’t dated all that much, but when I did date someone, it lasted a long time.”

Reporter mj.cho mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.