[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Yang Se-chan said he lent 100 million won to his close friend Kang Jae-joon, who was facing financial difficulties.

Comedians Heo Kyung-hwan and Kang Jae-joon, who are emerging as rising stars in variety entertainment, will appear on KBS 2TV's Problem Child in House, airing Tuesday the 24th at 8:30 p.m.

On the show, Kang Jae-joon will share how his close friend Yang Se-chan helped him with 100 million won. Kang revealed, “Recently, when I was having a hard time financially, Yang Se-chan readily lent me a whopping 100 million won,” astonishing everyone. Yang has previously said, “I can give my girlfriend only up to 3 million won.” The story behind his immediately transferring 100 million won to Kang, and the rooftop-room set where their strong bond of loyalty shines, can be seen on the broadcast.

Heo Kyung-hwan will also share how he considered major surgery ahead of the 20th anniversary of his debut. Heo, who has said that his short stature was a source of insecurity, surprised those around him by confessing, “I once seriously considered surgery to increase my height.” After seeing reviews of the procedure on social media, Heo went to a hospital thinking he wanted to grow by just 5 cm, and was reportedly surprised to learn that the surgery would cost as much as a car.

Meanwhile, Heo Kyung-hwan will reveal that his “last kiss was last year” and fully address the recent movie-theater scandal surrounding him. He has said that he enjoys watching movies in theaters. Asked, “Who did you see The Odyssey with?”, he trailed off, saying, “The theater was so dark...” Heo's explanation of reports that he was seen on a movie-theater date will be revealed on KBS 2TV's Problem Child in House, airing Tuesday the 24th at 8:30 p.m.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.