[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Claims have emerged that there was serious conflict between broadcaster Park Ji-yoon and her husband, broadcaster Choi Dong-seok, after it came to light that she had made inappropriate remarks about him and her mother-in-law in past KakaoTalk conversations with acquaintances.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho revealed the contents of conversations included in the first-instance ruling in Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon’s divorce case on the 21st through his YouTube channel, “Respect Lee Jin-ho.”

According to the ruling that was made public, Park Ji-yoon reportedly wrote several messages criticizing her husband, Choi Dong-seok, and her mother-in-law in a KakaoTalk group chat with friends around 2019.

At the time, Park Ji-yoon reportedly used expressions about Choi Dong-seok such as, “That’s because his mom raised him like crap. This life is ruined,” “If he were at least bringing home a lot of money, maybe I’d humor him when he pulled that shit,” “Even the way he makes a mess is just like his mom,” and “It’s because his mom raised him so weak that his mental state is rotten.”

Lee Jin-ho claimed that the conflict between Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon grew intense after Choi saw the conversation later on.

Separately, Choi Dong-seok was previously referred to prosecutors on suspicion of posting malicious comments targeting Park Ji-yoon. However, he reportedly strongly denied the allegations.

Choi Dong-seok reportedly maintained that there was nothing false in the comments referred by police, including claims that she “got caught watching porn with her boyfriend” and “slept at her boyfriend’s house and watched porn together during her marriage.”

Earlier, on the 16th, the family appellate panel at the Jeju District Court ruled partly in favor of the plaintiff in a damages suit Choi Dong-seok had filed against A, a male acquaintance of Park Ji-yoon, over an extramarital relationship.

The appellate court ruled that A must pay Choi Dong-seok 30 million won in damages. It found that Park Ji-yoon and A had engaged in misconduct that violated the marital duty of fidelity, including staying at the same hotel and watching a movie together while traveling in the United States in November 2022.

After announcing their separation in October 2023, Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon each filed lawsuits over extramarital relationships against an acquaintance of the other in 2024. At the first-instance trial held in January this year, both sides’ claims were dismissed. Choi Dong-seok alone then appealed and won partially in the second trial. Park Ji-yoon did not appeal, so the ruling against her became final. The two have denied the allegations of misconduct made against them.

Choi Dong-seok and Park Ji-yoon first met in 2004 as members of KBS’s 30th class of announcers. They dated for four years before marrying in November 2009 and had two children. But in 2023, after 14 years of marriage, they announced their divorce and went their separate ways.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.