[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] A young man who has drawn word-of-mouth attention for looking like actor and singer Cha Eun-woo, nicknamed “Bungeun-woo” (a blend of bungeoppang and Cha Eun-woo), is appearing on “Life Perfectionist.”

On the 23rd, “Life Perfectionist” on SBS will feature a bungeoppang master who has drawn attention for resembling Cha Eun-woo, and “Ring○ Unni,” a master who buys gold in Jongno. The episode will also feature a dim sum matriarch from Namdaemun Market and master Lee Jong-nam, 82, who has run a 100-won arcade for 30 years.

“Life Perfectionist” recently drew attention with the “Namdaemun Scarf Man.” This time, the show visits a bungeoppang shop that has become popular through word of mouth on social media. The shop is in front of a convenience store and does not even have a proper sign, yet the wait is at least two hours. The reason customers flock there is master Lee Jae-jin, who resembles actor Cha Eun-woo.

The master’s bungeoppang is distinguished by its crisp, savory batter. The filling is packed with red bean paste from head to tail. Lee Jae-jin learned the trade at a bungeoppang shop near Hyochang Park, known as one of Seoul’s three best. He is enrolled in the theater and film department of a prestigious university. His father, a lawyer, tried to dissuade him, hoping he would choose a stable career path. His mother was worried, too. Even so, the master chose his own path.

He finds fulfillment in the value of labor gained through hands-on experience and has continued selling bungeoppang for two years. The program highlights the grit and passion of the young master, who is shaping his own potential by baking bungeoppang every day.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.