Photo credit: 9 Hours 1500 Yen social media

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A controversy erupted after a note with a male fan’s social media contact information was found inside the swimsuit of a member of a Japanese idol group.

According to Japanese media outlets, including Smart FLASH, the management of “9 Hours 1500 Yen,” an underground idol group, recently announced on its official social media account that a male fan had been banned from attending its events.

According to the post, the fan allegedly slipped a piece of paper bearing his LINE ID inside the lower part of a member’s bikini during a hug at a merchandise sales event. The group has long promoted “close interactions” with fans, including instant photo sessions and hugs. The agency said the members had no idea when the note was placed there.

The agency used an unusual method to identify the fan in question. A staff member pretended to be an idol group member, added the fan’s LINE account as a friend, and then suggested they have a meal together after a performance.

The fan believed the other person was an actual member and agreed to the dinner date. When the staff member asked him to send a photo of himself with the member to verify his identity, the man also sent a photo of himself. The agency identified him through this exchange and, after confirming his identity when he showed up at the venue, immediately barred him from entering.

In a statement, the agency said it had criticized the fan’s behavior and considered reporting him to the police. However, it said it had decided not to file a report this time because he admitted his wrongdoing and apologized.

The agency also emphasized that it would thoroughly investigate any attempts to contact members personally or form private relationships with them.

The agency said, “Our members are precious, so the management will protect them thoroughly,” adding that it had no intention of protecting fans who engage in malicious behavior.

It also warned that if a similar incident happened again, it would take steps to prevent a recurrence, including barring the fan from the venue, consulting the police and taking legal action.

The agency’s response drew mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised the agency for acting quickly to protect the members. They said it had proactively addressed the problem at a time when many entertainment agencies turn a blind eye to inappropriate private contact between idols and fans.

Others criticized the agency for going too far by releasing messages and photos exchanged with the fan. Some netizens pointed out that publishing material that could reveal the other person’s identity could raise defamation concerns.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.