Photo: Kim Dong-wan’s social media

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Young-rok] Shinhwa’s Kim Dong-wan has finally announced that he is saying goodbye to social media. Despite numerous controversies, he has spoken his mind without reservation, but this time he has decided to close his own channel of communication.

On the 22nd, Kim Dong-wan posted a farewell message on his social media: “Starting December 1, I’m planning to end all my social media activity except for YouTube. I’ve had a good time, and thank you. Goodbye.”

However, he is not deleting the account itself. Kim Dong-wan explained, “I’ll leave the account up to prevent fake accounts. I’ll keep Instagram open to share updates.” In other words, he will leave the channel open but stop using it for everyday communication.

He also left a parting message. “Don’t let alcohol or people get you down at the end of the year; hang in there. If I break down while doing my best to get through life, I’ll come back,” he added. It could be read as a decision to take some distance for a while rather than say a final goodbye.

Kim Dong-wan’s decision comes as no surprise. He is regarded as one of the entertainment industry’s most outspoken figures. He has unabashedly expressed his convictions on social media and repeatedly found himself at the center of controversy.

Rather than hold back on issues drawing a barrage of public criticism, he has openly shared his thoughts. The problem is that his views have sometimes clashed head-on with those of his fans.

A prominent example was his show of support for M.C the Max’s Lee Soo’s return in 2021. In November that year, Kim Dong-wan posted a photo of Lee Soo alongside the words, “I wonder when we’ll be able to hear Lee Soo’s voice from the audience.” When fans expressed their displeasure and concern, he responded, “I’m glad you’re disappointed in me,” fueling further controversy.

In February this year, he faced fierce backlash from female fans after advocating the legalization of prostitution. He argued, “In trying to get rid of red-light districts, the whole country is becoming one, even in front of churches, schools, and police substations. We need to acknowledge and manage them. We can’t just sweep it under the rug and move on.”

In March, he once again found himself at the center of controversy after posting, “Anyone willing to support Ding-dong for no reason?” about MC Ding-dong, who was embroiled in a controversy over an assault involving a female BJ. He later apologized, saying, “If I made you uncomfortable, that’s my responsibility,” but the controversy did not die down easily.

He continued to make pointed remarks at an event marking Shinhwa’s 28th debut anniversary. At the time, he said, “Things will continue to be noisy. I think I’ll disappoint you from time to time. If it goes too far, I’ll leave.” His words were read as meaning that, despite being aware of fans’ criticism, he would not change his attitude.

Last August, he also spoke out about the controversy surrounding the social service agent duty of Park Wi (Weracle), a disabled influencer and YouTuber with one million subscribers. Kim Dong-wan argued, “It’s his first time being disabled, too,” and, “This shouldn’t turn into condemning an entire person by dredging up even an unverified past.” However, this, too, failed to win public support.

In fact, Kim Dong-wan’s blunt remarks are nothing new. During the controversy surrounding S#arp’s breakup, he rebuked fans criticizing Seo Ji-young, saying, “What makes you think you’re so great?” In 2005, when Shinhwa member Jun Jin returned as the coach of “Fly, Shoot Dori” just six months after causing a scandal with drunk driving, Kim also posted in response to the criticism: “You wouldn’t dare say a peep in front of Jun Jin, but if you run your mouth without even seeing it, you’ll get told off.”

A clear sentiment runs through Kim Dong-wan’s remarks: wariness of a situation in which one side’s claims dominate public opinion before the facts have been fully established, escalating into a collective pile-on against one person. His conviction that he should stand up to one-sided campaigns of public opinion has remained consistent.

However, the public and fans received his remarks differently. Kim Dong-wan is not only a member of Shinhwa but also pursues a solo career as an actor. Fans have grown weary because, regardless of his personal convictions, each of his remarks affects the group’s name and its fandom as well. The repeated controversies may also have weighed on his main work, acting, and his activities with Shinhwa.

Kim Dong-wan had previously announced that he would stop using social media last May. That time, he returned after just a week. Will this time be different? Attention is focused on how long his announcement that he will distance himself from social media starting December 1 will last this time.

Reporter Kim Young-rok lunarfly@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.